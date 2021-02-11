After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Feb 11, 2021 : FTI, IRDM, FHN, AUY, MPWR, COTY, TME, CARR, TNXP, MGI, KHC, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.76 to 13,728.59. The total After hours volume is currently 79,313,433 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is +0.05 at $10.40, with 38,303,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) is +0.19 at $46.30, with 9,327,170 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Iridium Announces Release Date For Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $15.45, with 6,142,285 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -0.01 at $4.92, with 6,123,627 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Capella Provides Exploration Update on Canadian Gold Joint Ventures

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is unchanged at $384.67, with 4,931,486 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPWR is in the "buy range".

Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.07 at $6.88, with 4,135,560 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. COTY's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $7.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $26.83, with 4,000,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $37.20, with 3,750,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is +0.1 at $2.10, with 3,248,710 shares traded. TNXP's current last sale is 64.62% of the target price of $3.25.

Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) is -0.01 at $8.93, with 1,830,215 shares traded. MGI's current last sale is 142.88% of the target price of $6.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $35.54, with 1,746,169 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. Business Wire Reports: Kraft Launches Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Sweethearts to Celebrate With Their Better Half This Valentine’s Day

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.92 at $33.08, with 1,734,355 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 300.73% of the target price of $11.

