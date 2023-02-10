After Hours Most Active for Feb 10, 2023 : IGSB, PBR, ITUB, CLVT, FTXG, AAPL, IQ, FTSM, PFE, RLJ, DAL, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.3 to 12,298.62. The total After hours volume is currently 74,887,501 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is unchanged at $50.21, with 6,609,296 shares traded. This represents a 3.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $11.53, with 6,250,990 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 96.08% of the target price of $12.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.005 at $4.92, with 5,177,413 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $10.96, with 3,031,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is unchanged at $26.36, with 2,686,932 shares traded. This represents a 7.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $150.96, with 2,669,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $7.45, with 1,828,939 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 152.04% of the target price of $4.9.



First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is unchanged at $59.53, with 1,636,493 shares traded. This represents a .45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $43.88, with 1,533,419 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.76% of the target price of $50.



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $11.96, with 1,521,093 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 79.73% of the target price of $15.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -0.03 at $38.14, with 1,424,133 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.08 at $97.53, with 1,305,713 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

