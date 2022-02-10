After Hours Most Active for Feb 10, 2022 : BMY, AAPL, MSFT, ZNGA, CG, QQQ, NIO, OPEN, VZ, CLVT, PFE, EQH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.45 to 14,696.19. The total After hours volume is currently 116,859,517 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $66.51, with 4,680,372 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 93.02% of the target price of $71.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $171.99, with 3,414,041 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.64 at $301.74, with 3,402,818 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 82.9% of the target price of $364.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $9.18, with 3,132,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $49.34, with 3,130,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.87 at $357.56, with 3,101,313 shares traded. This represents a 20.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $25.30, with 2,893,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.46 at $10.75, with 2,642,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $53.04, with 2,001,994 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. VZ's current last sale is 91.45% of the target price of $58.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $16.48, with 1,920,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $50.60, with 1,783,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is unchanged at $36.30, with 1,617,144 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQH is in the "buy range".

