After Hours Most Active for Feb 10, 2021 : FHN, TLRY, LUMN, DELL, X, FCX, UBER, FLDM, AAPL, VIAC, QQQ, APHA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.18 to 13,657.45. The total After hours volume is currently 76,431,557 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $15.63, with 4,936,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +7.1 at $71.01, with 4,447,012 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.36 at $12.12, with 3,316,152 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Global Business Leaders Rate Latency Higher Priority Than Speed



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -0.08 at $79.50, with 2,898,417 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.02 at $16.43, with 2,887,361 shares traded. X's current last sale is 205.38% of the target price of $8.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.06 at $31.30, with 2,866,744 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.08 at $63.26, with 2,441,500 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Uber Eats Announces Prescription Delivery in NYC with Nimble



Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is -0.9601 at $6.13, with 2,406,565 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Helix Specialty Diagnostics Partners with Genomic LTC DX to Provide COVID-19 Testing with Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay on Biomark HD Platform



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $135.31, with 2,222,146 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $56.57, with 1,731,287 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 161.63% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.15 at $332.90, with 1,540,903 shares traded. This represents a 101.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +1.64 at $27.94, with 1,516,408 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.