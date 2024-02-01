After Hours Most Active for Feb 1, 2024 : AMZN, SQQQ, META, RTX, HBAN, PFE, OPEN, AAPL, T, CFG, NYCB, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 180.91 to 17,525.62. The total After hours volume is currently 126,563,002 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +9.84 at $169.12, with 9,567,758 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2901 at $12.05, with 8,502,955 shares traded. This represents a 3.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +50.42 at $445.20, with 5,431,971 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $92.17, with 4,363,400 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 102.98% of the target price of $89.5.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $12.46, with 4,288,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. HBAN's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $14.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $27.27, with 4,008,840 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.21% of the target price of $34.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.01 at $3.54, with 3,954,201 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 118% of the target price of $3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.44 at $188.30, with 3,575,369 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.04, with 3,024,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is +0.07 at $31.25, with 2,969,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. CFG's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $35.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.07 at $5.82, with 2,426,127 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 44.77% of the target price of $13.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $33.54, with 1,488,724 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. BAC's current last sale is 95.83% of the target price of $35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.