After Hours Most Active for Feb 1, 2023 : META, ABEV, NOG, QQQ, TQQQ, AAPL, AMZN, F, SQQQ, ITUB, TFC, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 108.66 to 12,471.76. The total After hours volume is currently 102,668,208 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +27.19 at $180.31, with 10,719,344 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.01 at $2.58, with 4,754,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) is -0.12 at $32.81, with 4,429,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.98 at $302.90, with 3,830,353 shares traded. This represents a 19.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.441 at $24.83, with 3,729,942 shares traded. This represents a 54.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $145.33, with 3,421,861 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.93 per share, which represents a 210 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.9 at $107.05, with 2,768,053 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 139 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.07 at $13.86, with 2,431,095 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.73 at $36.11, with 2,351,027 shares traded. This represents a 15.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.015 at $4.91, with 2,303,008 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.3699 at $50.00, with 2,225,566 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 95.24% of the target price of $52.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.13 at $10.50, with 1,997,956 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $10.

