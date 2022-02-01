After Hours Most Active for Feb 1, 2022 : AAPL, AMD, F, C, AEPPL, PM, VICI, CMCSA, RIG, T, QQQ, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 119.18 to 15,138.86. The total After hours volume is currently 122,877,855 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.41 at $174.20, with 3,896,356 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +6.69 at $123.47, with 3,478,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.31 at $20.35, with 3,185,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.16 at $66.40, with 3,143,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEPPL) is -0.146 at $50.20, with 2,825,000 shares traded.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $103.25, with 2,664,572 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $28.71, with 2,580,486 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $49.94, with 2,551,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.0299 at $3.50, with 2,497,765 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 116.67% of the target price of $3.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $24.40, with 2,424,770 shares traded. T's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.93 at $367.45, with 2,336,091 shares traded. This represents a 23.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.96 at $307.80, with 1,867,467 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 84.79% of the target price of $363.

