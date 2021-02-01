After Hours Most Active for Feb 1, 2021 : CRBP, DISH, AMC, FHN, WEN, BAC, VICI, TME, VIPS, WOOF, QQQ, LYFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.02 to 13,233.88. The total After hours volume is currently 78,154,836 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is +0.4302 at $2.66, with 7,095,466 shares traded. CRBP's current last sale is 204.63% of the target price of $1.3.



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is unchanged at $29.45, with 4,863,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DISH is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.15 at $13.45, with 3,457,108 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 336.25% of the target price of $4.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $14.04, with 3,227,482 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $20.43, with 2,925,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $29.92, with 2,815,129 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $26.30, with 2,775,617 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 93.93% of the target price of $28.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.16 at $27.15, with 1,979,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.88 at $30.13, with 1,664,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is +0.26 at $25.72, with 1,502,333 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.29 at $322.13, with 1,470,120 shares traded. This represents a 95.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.18 at $45.33, with 1,433,545 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".

