After Hours Most Active for Dec 9, 2022 : TME, AAPL, TAL, F, ACWI, AMZN, BEKE, FIS, AMAM, GOOGL, BZ, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.31 to 11,556.02. The total After hours volume is currently 112,864,786 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.05 at $8.16, with 8,457,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $142.08, with 7,388,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.04 at $6.65, with 6,055,562 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $13.17, with 4,853,716 shares traded.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $87.34, with 4,520,577 shares traded. This represents a 15.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.15 at $88.94, with 4,418,293 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.39, with 3,721,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $70.27, with 3,399,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIS is in the "buy range".



Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is -0.47 at $4.07, with 3,102,818 shares traded.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.13 at $92.70, with 2,502,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $20.07, with 2,397,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.24 at $281.80, with 2,387,797 shares traded. This represents a 10.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

