After-Hours
TME

After Hours Most Active for Dec 9, 2022 : TME, AAPL, TAL, F, ACWI, AMZN, BEKE, FIS, AMAM, GOOGL, BZ, QQQ

December 09, 2022 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.31 to 11,556.02. The total After hours volume is currently 112,864,786 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.05 at $8.16, with 8,457,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $142.08, with 7,388,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.04 at $6.65, with 6,055,562 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $13.17, with 4,853,716 shares traded.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $87.34, with 4,520,577 shares traded. This represents a 15.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.15 at $88.94, with 4,418,293 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.39, with 3,721,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $70.27, with 3,399,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIS is in the "buy range".

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is -0.47 at $4.07, with 3,102,818 shares traded.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.13 at $92.70, with 2,502,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $20.07, with 2,397,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.24 at $281.80, with 2,387,797 shares traded. This represents a 10.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

TME
AAPL
TAL
F
ACWI
AMZN
BEKE
FIS
AMAM
GOOGL
BZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.