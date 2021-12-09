After Hours Most Active for Dec 9, 2021 : PFE, AMCR, APA, AAPL, F, INTC, FAST, NUAN, SQQQ, NLY, USFD, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.28 to 16,165.85. The total After hours volume is currently 68,957,903 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.06 at $52.02, with 9,082,265 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 98.15% of the target price of $53.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $11.56, with 6,335,314 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 91.75% of the target price of $12.6.



APA Corporation (APA) is unchanged at $26.03, with 3,201,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.45 at $174.11, with 2,783,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.07 at $19.64, with 2,406,191 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.53% of the target price of $17.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $50.42, with 1,906,374 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $55.



Fastenal Company (FAST) is unchanged at $62.81, with 1,725,857 shares traded. FAST's current last sale is 120.79% of the target price of $52.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $54.90, with 1,416,951 shares traded. NUAN's current last sale is 98.04% of the target price of $56.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $6.25, with 1,228,683 shares traded. This represents a 9.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is unchanged at $8.47, with 1,204,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLY is in the "buy range".



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is unchanged at $32.96, with 1,140,175 shares traded. USFD's current last sale is 78.48% of the target price of $42.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $22.90, with 1,072,917 shares traded. T's current last sale is 73.87% of the target price of $31.

