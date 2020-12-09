After Hours Most Active for Dec 9, 2020 : KGC, GE, QQQ, T, INTC, MO, AAPL, FOLD, ZNGA, NYMT, ET, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.79 to 12,354.85. The total After hours volume is currently 88,114,496 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $7.31, with 6,730,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.04 at $11.35, with 5,163,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.22 at $301.09, with 4,085,934 shares traded. This represents a 82.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $31.50, with 3,629,374 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.92% of the target price of $32.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $50.05, with 3,558,447 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.38% of the target price of $56.



Altria Group (MO) is +0.06 at $43.04, with 3,526,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $121.62, with 3,390,750 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $22.06, with 2,582,904 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 18.128917; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0002 at $8.62, with 2,471,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is unchanged at $3.79, with 2,466,937 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 101.07% of the target price of $3.75.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.05 at $6.54, with 2,146,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.07 at $12.32, with 2,102,378 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 84.97% of the target price of $14.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.