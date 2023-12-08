After Hours Most Active for Dec 8, 2023 : T, INTC, ARM, HA, PARA, F, WDC, NVTS, ST, VZ, APH, TOST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.18 to 16,085.87. The total After hours volume is currently 158,610,745 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $16.91, with 8,136,375 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.55% of the target price of $20.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $42.70, with 7,770,153 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 112.37% of the target price of $38.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is +0.1145 at $67.34, with 6,243,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARM is in the "buy range".



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is unchanged at $13.31, with 5,839,375 shares traded. HA's current last sale is 332.75% of the target price of $4.



Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.0298 at $16.82, with 5,733,822 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 134.56% of the target price of $12.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0002 at $11.01, with 4,913,329 shares traded. F's current last sale is 78.64% of the target price of $14.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is +0.0009 at $47.86, with 4,554,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDC is in the "buy range".



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is -0.02 at $7.52, with 4,102,184 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVTS is in the "buy range".



Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is unchanged at $33.36, with 3,630,171 shares traded. ST's current last sale is 74.13% of the target price of $45.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.0501 at $38.20, with 3,605,787 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 93.17% of the target price of $41.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $93.23, with 3,248,474 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is unchanged at $15.35, with 2,427,596 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 85.28% of the target price of $18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.