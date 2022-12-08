After Hours Most Active for Dec 8, 2022 : T, WDC, QQQ, AAPL, GOOGL, PFE, SWN, ARMK, CCK, DOCU, AMZN, VNO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.13 to 11,638.63. The total After hours volume is currently 78,703,964 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $19.11, with 4,884,092 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.93% of the target price of $22.5.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -0.2299 at $35.00, with 3,469,297 shares traded. WDC's current last sale is 73.68% of the target price of $47.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.26 at $284.11, with 3,217,299 shares traded. This represents a 11.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.26 at $142.91, with 3,083,492 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $93.71, with 2,709,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.14 at $51.64, with 2,493,803 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $5.83, with 2,355,262 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 58.3% of the target price of $10.



Aramark (ARMK) is +0.01 at $40.94, with 2,325,371 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 90.98% of the target price of $45.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is unchanged at $81.45, with 2,273,171 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCK is in the "buy range".



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is +6.22 at $49.97, with 2,244,508 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.03 at $90.38, with 2,016,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -0.03 at $21.42, with 1,372,259 shares traded. VNO's current last sale is 85.68% of the target price of $25.001.

