After Hours Most Active for Dec 8, 2021 : ET, BAC, EDU, T, V, AMCR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.05 to 16,391.29. The total After hours volume is currently 71,749,327 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.03 at $8.55, with 70,691,285 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $44.12, with 6,872,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.01 at $2.14, with 6,068,614 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 61.14% of the target price of $3.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $23.17, with 3,443,550 shares traded. T's current last sale is 74.74% of the target price of $31.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $208.99, with 3,437,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $11.62, with 3,332,370 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 92.22% of the target price of $12.6.

