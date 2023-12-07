After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2023 : CNHI, PFE, C, GM, BEKE, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -27.97 to 15,994.52. The total After hours volume is currently 108,220,065 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $10.92, with 2,722,803 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 72.27% of the target price of $15.11.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.63, with 2,310,591 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 77.38% of the target price of $37.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.03 at $48.47, with 1,457,016 shares traded. C's current last sale is 99.94% of the target price of $48.5.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $33.51, with 1,328,367 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.06, with 1,308,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $30.66, with 1,220,074 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 91.52% of the target price of $33.5.

