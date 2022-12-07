After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2022 : TSM, BAC, SNAP, FERG, NI, RLX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.39 to 11,488. The total After hours volume is currently 102,548,976 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.06 at $79.30, with 4,670,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $32.76, with 4,103,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.05 at $9.35, with 3,436,735 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 93.5% of the target price of $10.



Ferguson plc (FERG) is +0.04 at $123.55, with 3,065,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FERG is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $27.67, with 2,805,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.02 at $2.54, with 2,443,232 shares traded.

