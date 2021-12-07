After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2021 : CSCO, FITB, PCG, AAL, IS, VST, ET, BAC, PLYA, TFC, FRSH, SFIX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 39.61 to 16,365.27. The total After hours volume is currently 21,899,104 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.11 at $58.17, with 1,142,775 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is unchanged at $44.08, with 1,054,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FITB is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.005 at $12.44, with 1,019,800 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $14.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.02 at $17.89, with 846,749 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 91.74% of the target price of $19.5.



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is +0.01 at $8.66, with 825,767 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IS is in the "buy range".



Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $20.93, with 802,108 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $8.40, with 759,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.005 at $44.71, with 658,955 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is +0.01 at $7.41, with 645,678 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is -0.01 at $60.58, with 539,236 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 89.42% of the target price of $67.75.



Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is -0.05 at $28.49, with 509,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FRSH is in the "buy range".



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is +0.6 at $25.50, with 501,646 shares traded. SFIX's current last sale is 50.5% of the target price of $50.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.