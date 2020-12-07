After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2020 : BSX, AAPL, T, WORK, QQQ, MSFT, IBN, ALLY, VIPS, INTC, LI, SABR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1 to 12,595.47. The total After hours volume is currently 128,740,122 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $34.25, with 7,410,053 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $123.75, with 6,613,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $29.65, with 5,044,299 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.23% of the target price of $32.5.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is +0.18 at $42.86, with 4,422,494 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 95.24% of the target price of $45.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.67 at $305.58, with 4,321,401 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.19 at $214.10, with 3,903,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $13.95, with 3,636,825 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 86.11% of the target price of $16.2.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $32.04, with 3,628,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $25.20, with 3,436,510 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.07 at $50.27, with 3,029,961 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.77% of the target price of $56.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.16 at $31.65, with 2,845,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $12.15, with 2,645,428 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 121.5% of the target price of $10.

