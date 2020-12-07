After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2020 : AAPL, BSX, KODK, T, PLTR, QQQ, WORK, MSFT, KO, INTC, SFIX, LI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.16 to 12,639.88. The total After hours volume is currently 173,403,986 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $123.52, with 7,987,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -0.05 at $34.20, with 7,444,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +1.12 at $13.16, with 6,732,985 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $29.64, with 5,361,245 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.2% of the target price of $32.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.11 at $30.05, with 5,090,603 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 207.24% of the target price of $14.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.57 at $306.68, with 4,717,407 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is +0.02 at $42.70, with 4,481,097 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 94.89% of the target price of $45.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.59 at $213.70, with 4,158,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.1 at $52.89, with 3,790,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.09 at $50.11, with 3,436,253 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.48% of the target price of $56.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is +12.02 at $47.85, with 3,399,304 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.66 at $32.15, with 3,141,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

