After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2023 : CCI, CHWY, BEKE, CNHI, AEO, BABA, QQQ, INTC, AAPL, GOOGL, PARA, MTCH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.98 to 15,784.07. The total After hours volume is currently 74,322,664 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is unchanged at $117.09, with 3,131,154 shares traded. CCI's current last sale is 105.96% of the target price of $110.5.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -1.55 at $17.80, with 2,951,069 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.16 at $15.55, with 2,701,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $10.96, with 2,608,207 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 72.53% of the target price of $15.11.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is unchanged at $19.95, with 2,311,399 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. AEO's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $19.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.03 at $71.52, with 2,166,317 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.14 at $384.91, with 1,871,367 shares traded. This represents a 48.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $41.24, with 1,591,257 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 108.53% of the target price of $38.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $192.21, with 1,409,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.14 at $129.88, with 1,304,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Paramount Global (PARA) is unchanged at $15.22, with 1,217,300 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 121.76% of the target price of $12.5.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is unchanged at $32.85, with 1,136,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".

