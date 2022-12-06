After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2022 : FERG, AMZN, SMMT, AAPL, STOR, GOOGL, CSCO, ROSS, QQQ, PSPC, EOCW, BFAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.41 to 11,540.28. The total After hours volume is currently 72,459,419 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ferguson plc (FERG) is -0.17 at $121.91, with 3,875,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FERG is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.12 at $88.37, with 3,076,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is -0.17 at $2.14, with 2,356,895 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $142.99, with 2,113,223 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is +0.17 at $32.05, with 1,591,232 shares traded. STOR's current last sale is 99.77% of the target price of $32.125.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.01 at $96.99, with 1,415,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.02 at $48.57, with 1,410,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. CSCO's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $52.



Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS) is -0.005 at $10.04, with 1,350,000 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $281.69, with 1,344,031 shares traded. This represents a 10.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (PSPC) is unchanged at $9.84, with 1,310,000 shares traded.



Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (EOCW) is unchanged at $9.99, with 1,200,000 shares traded.



Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC) is unchanged at $10.19, with 1,170,000 shares traded.

