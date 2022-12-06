After-Hours
FERG

After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2022 : FERG, AMZN, SMMT, AAPL, STOR, GOOGL, CSCO, ROSS, QQQ, PSPC, EOCW, BFAC

December 06, 2022 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.41 to 11,540.28. The total After hours volume is currently 72,459,419 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Ferguson plc (FERG) is -0.17 at $121.91, with 3,875,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FERG is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.12 at $88.37, with 3,076,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is -0.17 at $2.14, with 2,356,895 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $142.99, with 2,113,223 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is +0.17 at $32.05, with 1,591,232 shares traded. STOR's current last sale is 99.77% of the target price of $32.125.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.01 at $96.99, with 1,415,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.02 at $48.57, with 1,410,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. CSCO's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $52.

Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS) is -0.005 at $10.04, with 1,350,000 shares traded.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $281.69, with 1,344,031 shares traded. This represents a 10.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (PSPC) is unchanged at $9.84, with 1,310,000 shares traded.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (EOCW) is unchanged at $9.99, with 1,200,000 shares traded.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC) is unchanged at $10.19, with 1,170,000 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

FERG
AMZN
SMMT
AAPL
STOR
GOOGL
CSCO
ROSS
QQQ
PSPC
EOCW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.