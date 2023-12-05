After Hours Most Active for Dec 5, 2023 : MRK, CRH, CNHI, MTCH, AAPL, SCPH, ABR, CMCSA, INBX, CSCO, SYF, HPQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.25 to 15,877.46. The total After hours volume is currently 74,257,965 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $106.23, with 2,199,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $63.09, with 2,185,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is +0.04 at $11.00, with 2,171,894 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 73.07% of the target price of $15.055.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is -0.0586 at $32.26, with 2,168,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $193.42, with 2,064,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is unchanged at $5.22, with 1,799,276 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SCPH is 18.351748; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is -0.04 at $13.63, with 1,609,055 shares traded. ABR's current last sale is 92.41% of the target price of $14.75.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $41.64, with 1,545,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) is unchanged at $23.13, with 1,421,054 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INBX is 12.332618; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.93, with 1,418,141 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 87.15% of the target price of $55.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is unchanged at $33.98, with 1,276,839 shares traded. SYF's current last sale is 97.09% of the target price of $35.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is unchanged at $28.86, with 1,269,580 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 94.62% of the target price of $30.5.

