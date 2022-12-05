After Hours Most Active for Dec 5, 2022 : ITUB, BBD, ABEV, VALE, CMCSA, CSX, V, ABCL, QQQ, EW, AMZN, EXC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.61 to 11,785.19. The total After hours volume is currently 89,034,034 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $4.80, with 14,707,561 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $2.79, with 7,421,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is +0.015 at $3.03, with 5,298,306 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 100.83% of the target price of $3.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.01 at $16.45, with 5,251,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.15, with 4,576,633 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 78.99% of the target price of $44.5.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.04 at $31.31, with 4,451,258 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 94.88% of the target price of $33.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $213.68, with 4,139,350 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is unchanged at $11.91, with 3,795,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABCL is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.14 at $287.50, with 3,264,257 shares traded. This represents a 13.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $73.85, with 3,224,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.05 at $90.96, with 3,148,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $41.75, with 2,470,809 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 93.82% of the target price of $44.5.

