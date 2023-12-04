News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2023 : BXSL, ENB, KEY, INTC, AMZN, BMY, C, MU, AAPL, BSX, GTLB, ETSY

December 04, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.38 to 15,836.29. The total After hours volume is currently 71,894,148 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is -0.37 at $27.56, with 2,553,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BXSL is in the "buy range".

Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $35.15, with 2,438,308 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. ENB's current last sale is 87.79% of the target price of $40.04.

KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $13.44, with 2,374,141 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 103.38% of the target price of $13.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $42.33, with 2,189,766 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.39% of the target price of $38.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $144.82, with 2,083,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $49.98, with 2,035,181 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 83.3% of the target price of $60.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.02 at $47.35, with 1,831,752 shares traded. C's current last sale is 97.63% of the target price of $48.5.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.0683 at $74.22, with 1,516,057 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $189.14, with 1,449,870 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $54.77, with 1,392,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is +7.97 at $60.90, with 1,309,517 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Gitlab Rises 1.5% on Solid Q3 Results, Offers Guidance

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is +0.01 at $83.00, with 1,196,507 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. ETSY's current last sale is 114.48% of the target price of $72.5.

