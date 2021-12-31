After Hours Most Active for Dec 31, 2021 : FRC^N, AAPL, SOFI, CPOP, QQQ, MSFT, GFI, GILD, PFE, PSFE, CIG, BEPI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.08 to 16,330.16. The total After hours volume is currently 45,134,108 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Republic Bank (FRC^N) is unchanged at $26.00, with 2,668,343 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $177.52, with 2,063,292 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $15.80, with 1,600,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is +0.02 at $3.65, with 1,192,350 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.1 at $397.75, with 1,167,933 shares traded. This represents a 33.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.19 at $336.13, with 1,096,486 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 92.98% of the target price of $361.5.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is unchanged at $10.99, with 1,076,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GFI is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $72.61, with 884,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.05 at $59.10, with 874,731 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is -0.01 at $3.90, with 738,218 shares traded. PSFE's current last sale is 22.94% of the target price of $17.



Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (CIG) is unchanged at $2.43, with 639,730 shares traded. CIG's current last sale is 83.79% of the target price of $2.9.



Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. (BEPI) is unchanged at $26.25, with 618,183 shares traded.

