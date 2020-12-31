After Hours Most Active for Dec 31, 2020 : MGM, SLCA, FNF, WFC, GRUB, CWK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.28 to 12,887. The total After hours volume is currently 43,368,695 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



MGM Resorts International (MGM) is +0.04 at $31.55, with 5,094,080 shares traded. MGM's current last sale is 150.24% of the target price of $21.



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is +0.0291 at $7.05, with 1,269,208 shares traded. SLCA's current last sale is 162.05% of the target price of $4.35.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is unchanged at $39.09, with 995,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.01 at $30.17, with 605,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. WFC's current last sale is 94.28% of the target price of $32.



GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) is unchanged at $74.27, with 597,001 shares traded. GRUB's current last sale is 110.03% of the target price of $67.5.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is unchanged at $14.83, with 590,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CWK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.