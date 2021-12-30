After Hours Most Active for Dec 30, 2021 : INTC, VTRS, SUSL, CMCSA, ABCL, RIVN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.64 to 16,432.74. The total After hours volume is currently 54,640,465 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $51.74, with 3,186,778 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 94.07% of the target price of $55.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $13.55, with 2,679,753 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 73.24% of the target price of $18.5.



iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is -0.0701 at $84.53, with 1,648,999 shares traded.SUSL has a $0.00000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/30/2021



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $50.59, with 1,577,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is unchanged at $14.34, with 1,371,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABCL is in the "strong buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.25 at $103.17, with 1,289,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

