After Hours Most Active for Dec 30, 2020 : PDLI, JNPR, INTC, HMHC, EBAY, PLTR, SCOR, AAPL, WMT, AMWL, HFC, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.63 to 12,841.73. The total After hours volume is currently 57,121,508 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) is +0.1299 at $2.60, with 7,782,767 shares traded. PDLI's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $2.5.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is unchanged at $22.20, with 6,281,366 shares traded. JNPR's current last sale is 88.8% of the target price of $25.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $48.72, with 6,174,213 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $56.



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is +0.06 at $3.45, with 4,676,068 shares traded. HMHC's current last sale is 125.45% of the target price of $2.75.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $50.55, with 3,770,567 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 84.96% of the target price of $59.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.09 at $25.01, with 3,724,795 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 172.48% of the target price of $14.5.



comScore, Inc. (SCOR) is unchanged at $2.47, with 1,921,276 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SCOR is 22.470365; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $133.75, with 1,914,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.01 at $144.17, with 1,624,906 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



American Well Corporation (AMWL) is -0.03 at $26.95, with 1,484,523 shares traded. AMWL's current last sale is 69.1% of the target price of $39.



HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is unchanged at $26.08, with 1,476,237 shares traded. HFC's current last sale is 76.71% of the target price of $34.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.03 at $26.56, with 1,100,838 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

