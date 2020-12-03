After Hours Most Active for Dec 3, 2020 : INTC, BSX, AAPL, ALLY, BAC, AEL, INO, MRO, CLDR, MSFT, DOCU, LIZI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.11 to 12,518.37. The total After hours volume is currently 143,668,545 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.1 at $51.09, with 12,039,721 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.23% of the target price of $56.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.07 at $33.88, with 6,347,703 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $122.88, with 5,661,732 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is +0.31 at $31.48, with 5,205,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.12 at $29.03, with 4,063,909 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is unchanged at $27.39, with 3,829,693 shares traded. AEL's current last sale is 91.3% of the target price of $30.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +1.06 at $13.58, with 3,605,617 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 113.17% of the target price of $12.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.07 at $6.26, with 3,274,535 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. MRO's current last sale is 104.33% of the target price of $6.



Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is +0.98 at $12.56, with 3,249,730 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, big banks, oil stocks



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.11 at $214.35, with 2,874,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is +6.9 at $237.91, with 2,462,064 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, big banks, oil stocks



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is -0.21 at $4.58, with 2,313,232 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".

