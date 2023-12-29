After Hours Most Active for Dec 29, 2023 : LTHM, VYX, DISH, RPT, SATS, QQQ, SNAP, RUSHA, HD, F, CPRT, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.13 to 16,815.8. The total After hours volume is currently 84,308,828 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Livent Corporation (LTHM) is -0.0005 at $17.98, with 20,427,416 shares traded. LTHM's current last sale is 79.91% of the target price of $22.5.



NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) is unchanged at $16.91, with 15,172,673 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VYX is in the "buy range".



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -0.02 at $5.75, with 10,599,214 shares traded. DISH's current last sale is 82.14% of the target price of $7.



RPT Realty (RPT) is -0.09 at $12.74, with 7,819,379 shares traded. RPT's current last sale is 115.82% of the target price of $11.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS) is unchanged at $16.57, with 5,460,445 shares traded. SATS's current last sale is 67.63% of the target price of $24.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.26 at $409.26, with 4,813,598 shares traded. This represents a 57.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $16.93, with 4,289,949 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 153.91% of the target price of $11.



Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) is unchanged at $50.30, with 3,745,278 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) is -0.47 at $346.08, with 2,862,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HD is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.05 at $12.14, with 2,572,611 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.93% of the target price of $13.5.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is unchanged at $49.00, with 2,489,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPRT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $192.40, with 1,793,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.