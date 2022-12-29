After-Hours
ARDX

After Hours Most Active for Dec 29, 2022 : ARDX, CTSH, QQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, AMZN, DCP, NRDY, BAX, SNAP, BAC, T

December 29, 2022 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.52 to 10,944.53. The total After hours volume is currently 63,787,648 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is -0.0189 at $2.51, with 5,457,555 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "buy range".

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $57.13, with 3,161,629 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 87.89% of the target price of $65.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.13 at $266.57, with 1,989,396 shares traded. This represents a 4.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $17.33, with 1,833,767 shares traded. This represents a 7.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.18 at $122.00, with 1,721,051 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 44.36% of the target price of $275.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $84.16, with 1,518,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is +0.02 at $38.93, with 1,429,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DCP is in the "buy range".

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is unchanged at $2.20, with 1,114,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRDY is in the "buy range".

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is unchanged at $51.12, with 947,627 shares traded. BAX's current last sale is 83.8% of the target price of $61.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0103 at $8.80, with 577,451 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $10.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $33.15, with 504,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.45, with 504,140 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $22.5.

