After Hours Most Active for Dec 29, 2021 : DIDI, PLAN, BAC, YMM, MAC, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.83 to 16,479.18. The total After hours volume is currently 54,027,634 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.01 at $4.95, with 5,194,699 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is unchanged at $45.48, with 3,018,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLAN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $44.67, with 2,940,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $8.15, with 2,612,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "strong buy range".



Macerich Company (The) (MAC) is unchanged at $17.26, with 2,025,355 shares traded. MAC's current last sale is 86.3% of the target price of $20.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.31 at $121.10, with 1,666,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

