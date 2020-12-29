After Hours Most Active for Dec 29, 2020 : FNF, HBI, PKW, BKD, AAPL, AMAT, QEP, LYFT, VIAC, KTB, ETR, SIRI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.09 to 12,851.58. The total After hours volume is currently 41,180,168 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is unchanged at $38.98, with 3,887,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $14.44, with 3,354,567 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 93.16% of the target price of $15.5.



Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) is +0.1469 at $72.68, with 2,232,504 shares traded. This represents a 85.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $4.40, with 1,837,137 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 97.78% of the target price of $4.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $135.07, with 1,688,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is unchanged at $84.27, with 1,677,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMAT is in the "buy range".



QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is +0.01 at $2.33, with 1,628,746 shares traded. QEP's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $2.5.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is unchanged at $49.25, with 1,484,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $36.72, with 1,482,504 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.490667; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) is unchanged at $41.03, with 1,441,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KTB is in the "buy range".



Entergy Corporation (ETR) is unchanged at $96.74, with 1,361,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETR is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $6.41, with 1,265,509 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 8.007285; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

