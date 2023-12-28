After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2023 : PARA, SGHT, ADMA, SNAP, QQQ, PPL, GLW, CNHI, KHC, PM, AAPL, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.2 to 16,900.67. The total After hours volume is currently 58,344,038 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.12 at $15.03, with 4,507,896 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 111.33% of the target price of $13.5.



Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) is unchanged at $5.53, with 3,002,530 shares traded. SGHT's current last sale is 184.33% of the target price of $3.



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is unchanged at $4.52, with 2,417,204 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "strong buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $17.05, with 2,054,722 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 155% of the target price of $11.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.09 at $411.39, with 1,804,880 shares traded. This represents a 58.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $27.15, with 1,273,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $30.63, with 1,237,992 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 94.25% of the target price of $32.5.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $12.08, with 994,529 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 80.24% of the target price of $15.055.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $36.74, with 925,724 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 91.85% of the target price of $40.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $94.08, with 777,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $193.71, with 773,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $37.48, with 575,747 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 90.31% of the target price of $41.5.

