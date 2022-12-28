After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2022 : AMC, VST, NU, VZ, KIM, EGHT, AAPL, T, BUG, TQQQ, AMZN, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.35 to 10,685.7. The total After hours volume is currently 50,360,986 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $3.86, with 10,527,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $23.66, with 3,353,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "strong buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.01 at $3.90, with 2,451,698 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $38.81, with 2,017,571 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 77.62% of the target price of $50.



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $20.88, with 1,751,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KIM is in the "buy range".



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $4.15, with 1,642,940 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EGHT is 9.034947; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0999 at $126.14, with 1,632,151 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $18.21, with 1,627,676 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.93% of the target price of $22.5.



Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is +0.0347 at $20.34, with 1,216,001 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $16.18, with 1,140,658 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.06 at $81.88, with 1,125,034 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.53 at $113.20, with 1,087,418 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 41.16% of the target price of $275.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.