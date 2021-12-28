After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2021 : DIDI, IS, ACWI, T, CPOP, INTC, TSM, TTM, MDT, QQQ, AMD, RIVN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 21.03 to 16,509.69. The total After hours volume is currently 43,758,498 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.01 at $5.39, with 5,028,750 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 21.56% of the target price of $25.



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is unchanged at $7.80, with 3,129,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IS is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is +0.0341 at $106.17, with 2,724,700 shares traded. This represents a 18.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $24.83, with 1,924,163 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.77% of the target price of $30.



Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is +0.2599 at $2.57, with 1,920,701 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0103 at $51.77, with 1,680,648 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 94.13% of the target price of $55.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $122.06, with 1,582,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) is unchanged at $31.72, with 1,536,923 shares traded. TTM's current last sale is 90.63% of the target price of $35.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $104.53, with 1,513,941 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.75 at $402.36, with 1,429,670 shares traded. This represents a 35.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.16 at $153.31, with 1,162,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.3163 at $102.55, with 955,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.