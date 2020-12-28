After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2020 : RLGY, SSYS, AEO, HBI, AMCX, AAPL, FAST, AKAM, AIV, SUMO, VIPS, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.48 to 12,840.34. The total After hours volume is currently 53,739,321 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) is unchanged at $13.58, with 4,913,884 shares traded. RLGY's current last sale is 104.46% of the target price of $13.



Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) is unchanged at $21.09, with 3,871,479 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SSYS is 7.833508; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is unchanged at $20.20, with 3,221,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEO is in the "buy range".



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is +0.01 at $14.62, with 2,840,133 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 94.32% of the target price of $15.5.



AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is unchanged at $34.20, with 2,269,903 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AMCX is 14.069529; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $136.80, with 2,188,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Fastenal Company (FAST) is unchanged at $50.05, with 2,142,841 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. FAST's current last sale is 103.2% of the target price of $48.5.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is unchanged at $107.28, with 2,098,549 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKAM is 7.994983; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is -0.05 at $5.03, with 2,057,609 shares traded. AIV's current last sale is 12.11% of the target price of $41.55.



Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) is +0.05 at $30.61, with 2,055,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SUMO is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $25.79, with 1,978,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $28.55, with 1,760,004 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $33.

