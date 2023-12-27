After Hours Most Active for Dec 27, 2023 : SNAP, CNHI, SGHT, INTC, SQQQ, AAPL, UA, BAC, WBD, SNOW, RVMD, HIMS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.12 to 16,914.92. The total After hours volume is currently 62,061,808 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $16.91, with 6,077,389 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 153.73% of the target price of $11.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is +0.02 at $12.14, with 4,547,318 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 80.64% of the target price of $15.055.



Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) is -0.01 at $5.85, with 2,858,730 shares traded. SGHT's current last sale is 195% of the target price of $3.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $50.70, with 2,522,937 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $13.20, with 2,268,509 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $193.11, with 2,213,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is -0.04 at $8.36, with 2,171,996 shares traded. UA's current last sale is 92.89% of the target price of $9.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $33.84, with 1,945,741 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 99.53% of the target price of $34.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.02 at $11.51, with 1,842,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +0.01 at $198.72, with 1,748,303 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) is unchanged at $29.31, with 1,548,739 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RVMD is 13.64909; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.01 at $8.93, with 1,003,825 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 81.18% of the target price of $11.

