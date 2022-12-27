After Hours Most Active for Dec 27, 2022 : ELAN, SNAP, C, CRDO, CSCO, TLT, MS, AMZN, PTON, CSX, AGAC, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.82 to 10,814.69. The total After hours volume is currently 79,992,966 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $11.57, with 6,242,611 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 68.06% of the target price of $17.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $8.52, with 3,339,718 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 85.2% of the target price of $10.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $44.39, with 3,283,171 shares traded. C's current last sale is 77.88% of the target price of $57.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is unchanged at $12.62, with 2,602,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRDO is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $47.55, with 2,238,063 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.44% of the target price of $52.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.03 at $100.11, with 2,156,629 shares traded. This represents a 8.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $85.06, with 2,077,824 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $83.02, with 2,034,742 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.02 at $8.12, with 1,956,407 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 60.15% of the target price of $13.5.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.24, with 1,902,339 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $33.



African Gold Acquisition Corporation (AGAC) is -0.015 at $10.03, with 1,660,682 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $7.67, with 1,646,954 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 76.7% of the target price of $10.

