After Hours Most Active for Dec 27, 2021 : BRBR, VOYA, T, BAC, UBER, EPD, SBGI, AAPL, VTRS, QQQ, CERN, RIVN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.15 to 16,569.65. The total After hours volume is currently 56,602,867 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) is +0.09 at $27.85, with 9,203,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BRBR is in the "buy range".



Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) is -0.09 at $66.70, with 4,860,249 shares traded. VOYA's current last sale is 88.93% of the target price of $75.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $24.77, with 3,133,761 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.57% of the target price of $30.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $44.64, with 2,824,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.06 at $43.02, with 2,529,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -0.04 at $21.54, with 2,204,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPD is in the "strong buy range".



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) is unchanged at $25.45, with 2,078,576 shares traded. SBGI's current last sale is 79.53% of the target price of $32.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $180.27, with 1,995,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $13.67, with 1,699,822 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 73.89% of the target price of $18.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.14 at $403.62, with 1,405,474 shares traded. This represents a 35.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cerner Corporation (CERN) is unchanged at $92.25, with 1,330,178 shares traded. CERN's current last sale is 101.93% of the target price of $90.5.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.49 at $106.60, with 1,314,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

