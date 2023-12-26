After Hours Most Active for Dec 26, 2023 : CHRS, HST, C, XOM, QQQ, UBER, BAC, FATE, ACWI, NVDA, AIG, WY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.3 to 16,879.76. The total After hours volume is currently 63,609,876 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is +0.6 at $2.78, with 3,543,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHRS is in the "buy range".



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $20.11, with 2,641,917 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $51.34, with 2,279,767 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. C's current last sale is 102.68% of the target price of $50.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.08 at $102.22, with 2,199,291 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 78.33% of the target price of $130.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.03 at $410.91, with 2,176,029 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.05 at $61.93, with 2,115,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $33.86, with 2,110,274 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 99.59% of the target price of $34.



Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) is unchanged at $3.72, with 1,706,409 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FATE is 7.935709; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $101.67, with 1,544,691 shares traded. This represents a 21.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.3 at $493.09, with 1,480,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is unchanged at $67.13, with 1,215,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AIG is in the "buy range".



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is unchanged at $34.63, with 1,144,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WY is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.