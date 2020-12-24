After-Hours
CD

After Hours Most Active for Dec 24, 2020 : CD, QQQ, NYT, BABA, VREX, LNTH, VG, EDOC, TDC, GE, IPOC, DNOW

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.94 to 12,699.07. The total After hours volume is currently 47,350,395 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is -0.2599 at $18.83, with 11,256,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CD is in the "strong buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.21 at $309.35, with 4,540,212 shares traded. This represents a 87.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

New York Times Company (The) (NYT) is unchanged at $51.35, with 2,204,589 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYT is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.1 at $221.90, with 2,043,772 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 65.26% of the target price of $340.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is +0.31 at $16.56, with 1,806,805 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VREX is 15.441889; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is +0.31 at $15.05, with 1,625,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LNTH is in the "strong buy range".

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +0.21 at $13.96, with 1,520,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VG is in the "buy range".

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is +0.1075 at $19.58, with 1,500,001 shares traded. This represents a 28.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) is +0.58 at $22.96, with 1,312,807 shares traded. TDC's current last sale is 104.36% of the target price of $22.

General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $10.65, with 1,311,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is +1 at $15.90, with 1,158,154 shares traded.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) is +0.04 at $6.89, with 1,113,245 shares traded. DNOW's current last sale is 68.9% of the target price of $10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CD QQQ NYT BABA VREX LNTH VG EDOC TDC GE IPOC
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular