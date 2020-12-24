After Hours Most Active for Dec 24, 2020 : CD, QQQ, NYT, BABA, VREX, LNTH, VG, EDOC, TDC, GE, IPOC, DNOW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.94 to 12,699.07. The total After hours volume is currently 47,350,395 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is -0.2599 at $18.83, with 11,256,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CD is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.21 at $309.35, with 4,540,212 shares traded. This represents a 87.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New York Times Company (The) (NYT) is unchanged at $51.35, with 2,204,589 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYT is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.1 at $221.90, with 2,043,772 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 65.26% of the target price of $340.



Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is +0.31 at $16.56, with 1,806,805 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VREX is 15.441889; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is +0.31 at $15.05, with 1,625,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LNTH is in the "strong buy range".



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +0.21 at $13.96, with 1,520,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VG is in the "buy range".



Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is +0.1075 at $19.58, with 1,500,001 shares traded. This represents a 28.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Teradata Corporation (TDC) is +0.58 at $22.96, with 1,312,807 shares traded. TDC's current last sale is 104.36% of the target price of $22.



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $10.65, with 1,311,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is +1 at $15.90, with 1,158,154 shares traded.



NOW Inc. (DNOW) is +0.04 at $6.89, with 1,113,245 shares traded. DNOW's current last sale is 68.9% of the target price of $10.

