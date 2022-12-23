After Hours Most Active for Dec 23, 2022 : C, BABA, MRNA, PFE, FRO, AAPL, QQQ, AMZN, INCY, CMCSA, EURN, GTLS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.73 to 10,970.72. The total After hours volume is currently 39,473,518 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $44.26, with 3,844,828 shares traded. C's current last sale is 77.65% of the target price of $57.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.14 at $85.79, with 2,809,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +0.3904 at $199.47, with 1,559,364 shares traded. MRNA's current last sale is 99.74% of the target price of $200.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $51.83, with 1,365,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is unchanged at $12.49, with 1,326,125 shares traded. FRO's current last sale is 78.06% of the target price of $16.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $131.77, with 1,138,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.12 at $267.24, with 868,429 shares traded. This represents a 5.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $85.16, with 800,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Incyte Corporation (INCY) is unchanged at $81.36, with 717,987 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INCY is 7.303947; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.14, with 690,503 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 78.97% of the target price of $44.5.



Euronav NV (EURN) is unchanged at $17.24, with 574,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EURN is in the "buy range".



Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) is unchanged at $112.71, with 553,350 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GTLS is in the "buy range".

