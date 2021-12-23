After Hours Most Active for Dec 23, 2021 : BAC, HL, FOLD, IMGN, PLTR, EDOC, AAPL, NEE^P, QQQ, VNET, CRK, ENLC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.39 to 16,301.82. The total After hours volume is currently 66,810,534 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $44.43, with 6,200,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is unchanged at $5.27, with 4,361,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $12.18, with 2,159,081 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 12.721025; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $7.50, with 2,141,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMGN is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $18.92, with 2,000,666 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 82.26% of the target price of $23.



Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is +0.0114 at $16.60, with 2,000,220 shares traded. This represents a 7.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $176.12, with 1,881,012 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE^P) is +0.336 at $56.57, with 1,764,496 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $397.04, with 1,711,833 shares traded. This represents a 33.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is unchanged at $9.15, with 1,654,998 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNET is in the "strong buy range".



Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is unchanged at $8.46, with 1,640,614 shares traded. CRK's current last sale is 76.91% of the target price of $11.



EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is +0.035 at $6.51, with 1,633,480 shares traded. ENLC's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $7.

