After-Hours
BAC

After Hours Most Active for Dec 23, 2021 : BAC, HL, FOLD, IMGN, PLTR, EDOC, AAPL, NEE^P, QQQ, VNET, CRK, ENLC

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.39 to 16,301.82. The total After hours volume is currently 66,810,534 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $44.43, with 6,200,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is unchanged at $5.27, with 4,361,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $12.18, with 2,159,081 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 12.721025; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $7.50, with 2,141,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMGN is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $18.92, with 2,000,666 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 82.26% of the target price of $23.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is +0.0114 at $16.60, with 2,000,220 shares traded. This represents a 7.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $176.12, with 1,881,012 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE^P) is +0.336 at $56.57, with 1,764,496 shares traded.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $397.04, with 1,711,833 shares traded. This represents a 33.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is unchanged at $9.15, with 1,654,998 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNET is in the "strong buy range".

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is unchanged at $8.46, with 1,640,614 shares traded. CRK's current last sale is 76.91% of the target price of $11.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is +0.035 at $6.51, with 1,633,480 shares traded. ENLC's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC HL FOLD IMGN PLTR EDOC AAPL NEE^P QQQ VNET CRK
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular