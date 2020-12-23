After Hours Most Active for Dec 23, 2020 : DDD, MDLA, VIAC, AAPL, ABEV, AFL, GPS, PCG, NYMT, SBGI, PAGP, DISH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.86 to 12,649.28. The total After hours volume is currently 70,894,765 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is -0.018 at $12.20, with 19,259,826 shares traded. DDD's current last sale is 152.53% of the target price of $8.



Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) is -0.015 at $34.55, with 5,232,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDLA is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.0375 at $35.99, with 4,569,867 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.755232; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $130.84, with 3,980,315 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.02, with 3,603,471 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 100.67% of the target price of $3.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is unchanged at $43.53, with 3,012,627 shares traded. AFL's current last sale is 89.75% of the target price of $48.5.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -0.12 at $20.58, with 2,355,153 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 85.75% of the target price of $24.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.0498 at $12.46, with 2,204,046 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $14.



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is -0.01 at $3.67, with 1,942,957 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 97.87% of the target price of $3.75.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) is -0.3 at $31.20, with 1,785,069 shares traded. SBGI's current last sale is 115.56% of the target price of $27.



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is unchanged at $9.24, with 1,528,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGP is in the "buy range".



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -0.09 at $30.88, with 1,130,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DISH is in the "buy range".

