After Hours Most Active for Dec 22, 2023 : SNAP, BAC, QQQ, PARA, VICI, GM, INFY, RTX, ACWI, AAPL, INTC, RXRX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.22 to 16,769.18. The total After hours volume is currently 64,637,594 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $17.05, with 6,577,533 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 155% of the target price of $11.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.07 at $33.36, with 3,083,856 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 98.12% of the target price of $34.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.25 at $408.13, with 3,006,197 shares traded. This represents a 57.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.01 at $14.99, with 2,237,095 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 111.04% of the target price of $13.5.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $31.34, with 2,008,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.02 at $36.00, with 1,952,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $18.76, with 1,908,022 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 110.03% of the target price of $17.05.



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $83.23, with 1,740,585 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 97.35% of the target price of $85.5.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $101.18, with 1,496,267 shares traded. This represents a 21.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $193.55, with 1,332,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $48.03, with 1,029,039 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is -0.12 at $10.20, with 954,697 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RXRX is 7.812312; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

