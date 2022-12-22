After Hours Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : CSCO, CMCSA, C, EQRX, BHC, SNAP, AUY, VZ, WYNN, UBER, TQQQ, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.32 to 10,942.82. The total After hours volume is currently 109,081,220 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.32, with 8,743,511 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $52.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.82, with 8,401,201 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 78.25% of the target price of $44.5.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.09 at $43.90, with 6,102,547 shares traded. C's current last sale is 77.02% of the target price of $57.



EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) is unchanged at $2.22, with 5,161,017 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EQRX is 7.633697; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.02 at $6.55, with 5,044,147 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 87.33% of the target price of $7.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $8.68, with 4,143,672 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86.8% of the target price of $10.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $5.61, with 3,384,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $38.31, with 3,220,184 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 76.62% of the target price of $50.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is -0.54 at $80.70, with 2,965,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WYNN is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $24.64, with 2,782,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.15 at $17.39, with 2,388,056 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/22/2022



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.4499 at $266.31, with 2,088,523 shares traded. This represents a 4.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

