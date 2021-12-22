After Hours Most Active for Dec 22, 2021 : AAPL, BMY, EDU, ET, BAC, INTC, ARNC, VTRS, NRDY, CMCSA, EDOC, MGNI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.25 to 16,186.39. The total After hours volume is currently 93,271,869 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $175.76, with 8,147,139 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $62.10, with 7,536,642 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 86.85% of the target price of $71.5.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.01 at $2.09, with 6,230,138 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 59.71% of the target price of $3.5.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.01 at $8.20, with 4,739,321 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $44.32, with 4,560,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $50.97, with 4,513,856 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $55.



Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is unchanged at $33.58, with 3,295,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARNC is in the "strong buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $13.25, with 2,952,875 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 71.62% of the target price of $18.5.



Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is +0.02 at $4.79, with 2,946,297 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRDY is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.08 at $49.11, with 2,416,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is -0.13 at $16.50, with 1,952,371 shares traded. This represents a 6.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) is +0.03 at $18.50, with 1,577,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MGNI is in the "buy range".

