After Hours Most Active for Dec 22, 2020 : T, ZI, CINF, AEO, LNC, SLB, GE, ZNGA, BAC, MIK, FITB, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.96 to 12,710.6. The total After hours volume is currently 81,800,916 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $28.38, with 6,159,540 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $33.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is -0.06 at $46.45, with 4,822,033 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZI is 7.896778; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is unchanged at $83.96, with 4,397,015 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CINF is 10.698102; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is unchanged at $19.45, with 4,281,323 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEO is in the "buy range".



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is unchanged at $47.97, with 3,789,235 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 111.56% of the target price of $43.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is unchanged at $21.36, with 3,328,152 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $10.61, with 2,770,682 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $9.99, with 2,118,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $29.16, with 2,107,371 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 105.08% of the target price of $27.75.



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) is unchanged at $11.93, with 2,075,198 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.46. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MIK is 9.773248; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is unchanged at $26.93, with 2,003,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FITB is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $46.17, with 1,928,203 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 82.45% of the target price of $56.

