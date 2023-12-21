After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2023 : SNAP, PFE, HBAN, HE, CVE, TLT, Z, QQQ, CLBT, GM, BAC, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.18 to 16,751.23. The total After hours volume is currently 102,413,621 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0303 at $17.20, with 6,106,189 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 156.36% of the target price of $11.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.31, with 5,996,125 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.89% of the target price of $35.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $12.64, with 4,022,538 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 105.33% of the target price of $12.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is unchanged at $13.96, with 3,591,070 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 180.13% of the target price of $7.75.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.02 at $16.69, with 3,349,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.05 at $98.88, with 3,181,174 shares traded. This represents a 19.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is unchanged at $58.75, with 2,928,465 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for Z is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.07 at $407.84, with 2,738,977 shares traded. This represents a 57.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) is unchanged at $8.36, with 2,433,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLBT is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.01 at $36.26, with 2,228,409 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $33.18, with 2,124,222 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 97.59% of the target price of $34.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $47.05, with 2,054,581 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 123.82% of the target price of $38.

