News & Insights

After-Hours
SNAP

After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2023 : SNAP, PFE, HBAN, HE, CVE, TLT, Z, QQQ, CLBT, GM, BAC, INTC

December 21, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.18 to 16,751.23. The total After hours volume is currently 102,413,621 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0303 at $17.20, with 6,106,189 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 156.36% of the target price of $11.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $28.31, with 5,996,125 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.89% of the target price of $35.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $12.64, with 4,022,538 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 105.33% of the target price of $12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is unchanged at $13.96, with 3,591,070 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 180.13% of the target price of $7.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.02 at $16.69, with 3,349,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.05 at $98.88, with 3,181,174 shares traded. This represents a 19.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is unchanged at $58.75, with 2,928,465 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for Z is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.07 at $407.84, with 2,738,977 shares traded. This represents a 57.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) is unchanged at $8.36, with 2,433,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLBT is in the "buy range".

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.01 at $36.26, with 2,228,409 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $33.18, with 2,124,222 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 97.59% of the target price of $34.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $47.05, with 2,054,581 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 123.82% of the target price of $38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

SNAP
PFE
HBAN
HE
CVE
TLT
Z
QQQ
CLBT
GM
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.